Valrie Gilbeaux represents Dak, gets a squeeze from “Captain America”

Long-time Orange County educator and coach and current Nederland teacher and coach Valrie Gilbeaux represented her nephew Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in his receiving of his NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Nomination Award Sunday night and was able to get a great hug from Dallas Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach. The Cowboys certainly didn’t need “Captain America” Sunday night as Prescott tossed four touchdown passes in the Cowboys’ 56-14 blitzing of the Washington Football Team. Way to go Val!