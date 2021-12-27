LC-M artists participating in Livestock Show and Rodeo

Published 8:40 am Monday, December 27, 2021

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy LC-M CISD

Participating in the Art Competition of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has become an annual tradition for LCM students and this year is no different. Eight students submitted artwork for consideration, just in time for the 90th Anniversary of the rodeo. They will be judged by the Show’s School Art Committee, with awards presented for Best of Show, Gold Medal, and Special Merit. All work is eligible for the Show’s School Art Auction.

Pictured are:

Back Row: L to R

Annabel Stephenson (Sr.), Makinzi Stephenson (Jr.), Betsy Bland (Art Teacher), Emily Erway (Jr.), Rylee Martin (Sr.)

Front Row: L to R

Carlee Dupuy (Sr.) and Alex Fenton (Jr.)

Not Pictured:

Hannah Tait (Sr.) and Aylee Coleman (Fr.)

 

