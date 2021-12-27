Bears hosting International Paper Classic Thursday-Friday

Published 8:14 am Monday, December 27, 2021

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy LC-M Basketball LC-M’s Ben Elliott (22) goes up for a jam at the Aransas Pass Tournament earlier this season.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears will be playing host to the International Paper Hoop Classic this Thursday and Friday.

Games will be played at the Grove Gym and the Bear Cave Gym.

On Thursday at the Grove Gym games will include PN-G vs. Huntington (noon); LC-M vs. Shepherd (1:30 p.m.); Tarkington vs. Bridge City (4:30 p.m.) and Buna vs. LC-M (6 p.m.). Games at the Bear Cave Thursday include Bridge City vs. Pollok Central (noon); Vidor vs. Tarkington (1:30 p.m.); Huntington vs. Buna (3 p.m.), Shepherd vs. PN-G (4:30 p.m.) and Pollok Central vs. Vidor (6 p.m.).

Games at the Grove Gym Friday will have Pollok Central vs. LC-M (10 a.m.); Vidor vs. Huntington (11:30 a.m.); Buna vs. Pollok Central (1 p.m.); Huntington vs. LC-M (2:30 p.m.) and Bridge City vs. PN-G (4 p.m.). Games at the Bear Cave Friday include Tarkington vs. Buna (10 a.m.); Shepherd vs. Bridge City (11:30 a.m.); PN-G vs. Tarkington (1 p.m.) and Shepherd vs. Vidor (2:30 p.m.).

