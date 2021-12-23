Man struck by train

Published 8:36 am Thursday, December 23, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

PRESS RELEASE — On 12/22/21 at 4:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W. Curtis Ave. in reference to a possible pedestrian / train collision. Officers arrived in the area and located a 49-year-old black male, who was struck by a southbound, Amtrack train. The male was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital for treatment. The male was reported to be in critical condition, but stable at the time of this release. Orange Police Department, Union Pacific Railroad Police, and Amtrack Railroad Police are investigating.

