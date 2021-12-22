Anything but a truck or trailer Christmas Parade

Deweyville held its inaugural Christmas parade on Friday. In a matter of days, a parade of horses, lawn mowers, go carts, 4-wheelers, golf carts, side by sides, and tractors was organized. Anything but a truck or trailer was theme and definitely sparked some creative ideas for the ‘floats’. Santa was the special guest on a tractor as the Grande Finale. Newton County Constable Howie M. Wonders said, “The citizens of South Newton County came together in just a few days to put on this awesome parade and I have to say it was by far the best parade I have ever been a part of.”