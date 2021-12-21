Turn Services Expands in Texas with New Fleet in Houston

Turn Services is pleased to announce the opening of our new Houston location; Turn Services La Porte Fleet. Located adjacent to Mile 29 on the Houston Ship Channel, our new facility currently offers over 20 acres of shoreside access, barge fleeting, shifting, towing, crew change, potable water and trash disposal needs.

“We are extremely excited to expand our footprint into Texas with our new facility. This location will allow us to offer logistical solutions for our customers in both the Gulf and Mississippi River regions. In the near future, the size of the property will give us the ability to add to our slate of services and explore additional growth opportunities,” stated Mario Muñoz, President of Turn Services.