TUESDAY HOOP WRAP: Bears, Lady Bobcats snag non-district wins

MAURICEVILLE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears outlasted the Jasper Bulldogs in double overtime 65-64 Tuesday night at the Mauriceville Junior High Gym.

Kasey Head canned a long three-pointer at the end of regulation for the Bears (12-7) to force the game into overtime.

Ben Elliott led the Bear attack with 21 points. Alantheon Winn popped for 15 points while Noah Fuller had 12 and Head finished with eight.

OF girls

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats strolled past the Deweyville Lady Pirates 62-19 at Bobcat Gym Tuesday.

Harleigh Rawls led the Bobcats with 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist. Joli Ponfick was next in line with 12 points and 1 assist. Greenlea Oldham had an impressive double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kenadie DuBois also chimed in with 9 points to secure their victory. The Lady Bobcats will return the action Monday following the Christmas break in the East Chambers Holiday Classic.