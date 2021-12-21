Texas man indicted on domestic violence charges for incident on a Carnival Cruise Ship

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GERONIMO FLORES, age 29, of Henderson, Texas, was charged on December 17, 2021 with domestic violence by strangulation and suffocation in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 113(a)(8) and 7(8) and interstate domestic violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2261(a)(1), 2261(b)(5), and 7(8).

According to court documents, FLORES intentionally assaulted and attempted to assault his intimate and dating partner while aboard the Carnival Glory cruise ship on December 2, 2021. The Glory was within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States during a voyage that departed from and returned to the Port of New Orleans in the Eastern District of Louisiana. FLORES is specifically accused of assaulting the victim by strangulation and suffocation, as well as striking her in the head with his hand.

If convicted of domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, FLORES faces a maximum term of up to ten (10) years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to three (3) years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee. If convicted of domestic violence by striking the victim, he faces a maximum term of up to five (5) years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to three (3) years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles D. Strauss is in charge of the prosecution.