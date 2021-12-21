Covid/Antibody testing available in Orange

Published 8:30 am Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Covid and Antibody testing with 24 hour results will be offered at Baptist Hospital Orange at 608 Strickland Orange, Texas in the front entrance drive through, patients will remain in their vehicle. This site will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to include Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Patients are required to bring their driver’s license or identification card and if insured their insurance card. Patients without insurance can still be tested.

This site is being coordinated by HealthtrackRX and Embry Health.

 

 

