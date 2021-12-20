Newton County Sheriff’s report 12.20.21

Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 81 calls to service last week from December 13th to December 19th 2021. We currently have 18 inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, and 10 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 3 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:

Crooks, McKinlie 12/18/2021 Capias Bond Forfeiture (Orange Co.)

Capias Poss Drug Paraphernalia (OCSO)

Junek, Christin Anne 12/16/2021 MB Driving While Intoxicated BAS > = 0.15

Swinney, Tyler 12/18/2021 MB Driving While Intoxicated

The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO :

Hartburg : Suspicious Activity, Suspicious Activity, Theft

Bon Wier: 911 Hang Up (Mental Health Concern), Disturbance, Trespassing, Animal Nuisance

Trout Creek: Extra Patrol, Search for Wanted Suspect “Marcel Thomas – Negative Results, Welfare Concern

Jamestown : Reckless Driving (ATVs and Dirt Bikes on the roadway)

Bleakwood: Theft (Missing Deer Camera), Reckless Driving, Animal Nuisance, Welfare Concern, Reckless Driving, Harassment

Newton: Welfare Concern, Illegal Dumping, Terroristic Threat, Accident, Accident (190W CR 3006), Extra Patrol, Civil Standby

Mayflower: Accident (Hwy 87 @ RR 255)

Sandjack: Civil Matter, Disorderly Conduct

Burkeville : Welfare Concern, Accident (Hwy 63 W CR 3006)

Toledo Bend : Civil Matter, Trespassing, Welfare Concern, Harassment, False Alarm

Deweyville : Trespassing, Animal Nuisance (Dogs in Roadway), False Alarm, Disturbance, Animal Nuisance, Arrest Disturbance, Reckless Driving, Suspicious Activity, Disturbance, Suspicious activity, Assault Family Violence, Animal Nuisance, Harassment, Traffic Hazard, Suspicious Activity (Vehicle)

Call : Animal Nuisance, Trespassing, (CR 3730 Trespassing), Mental Health Call, Disturbance, Trespassing

Wiergate: Reckless Driving, Disturbance