Newton County Sheriff’s report 12.20.21

Published 11:38 am Monday, December 20, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered  81 calls to service last week from December 13th  to December 19th  2021.     We currently have 18 inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, and  10 housed in Jasper.     Last week there were 3  individuals booked into the Jail.

The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned: 

Crooks, McKinlie            12/18/2021            Capias Bond Forfeiture (Orange Co.)

Capias Poss Drug Paraphernalia (OCSO)

Junek, Christin Anne     12/16/2021   MB    Driving While Intoxicated BAS > = 0.15

Swinney, Tyler                 12/18/2021   MB    Driving While Intoxicated

 

The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO:

Hartburg:  Suspicious Activity, Suspicious Activity, Theft

Bon Wier:  911 Hang Up (Mental Health Concern), Disturbance, Trespassing, Animal Nuisance

Trout Creek:  Extra Patrol, Search for Wanted Suspect “Marcel Thomas  – Negative Results, Welfare Concern

Jamestown:  Reckless Driving (ATVs and Dirt Bikes on the roadway)

Bleakwood:  Theft (Missing Deer Camera), Reckless Driving, Animal Nuisance, Welfare Concern, Reckless Driving, Harassment

Newton:  Welfare Concern, Illegal Dumping, Terroristic Threat, Accident, Accident (190W CR 3006), Extra Patrol, Civil Standby

Mayflower:  Accident (Hwy 87 @ RR 255)

Sandjack:  Civil Matter, Disorderly Conduct

Burkeville:  Welfare Concern, Accident (Hwy 63 W CR 3006)

Toledo Bend:  Civil Matter, Trespassing, Welfare Concern, Harassment, False Alarm

Deweyville:  Trespassing,  Animal Nuisance (Dogs in Roadway), False Alarm, Disturbance, Animal Nuisance,  Arrest Disturbance, Reckless Driving, Suspicious Activity, Disturbance, Suspicious activity, Assault Family Violence, Animal Nuisance, Harassment, Traffic Hazard, Suspicious Activity (Vehicle)

Call:  Animal Nuisance, Trespassing, (CR 3730 Trespassing), Mental Health Call, Disturbance, Trespassing

Wiergate:  Reckless Driving, Disturbance

Shankleville:  Criminal Mischief

More Crime

Orange Police Beat 12.14.21 -12.16.21

California Man Convicted of Federal Violations in Health Care Kickback Scheme

crime

Houston woman sentenced for defrauding insurance and trucking companies

Former Chief Administrative Officer Pleads Guilty to Theft from the City of Johnson City

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar