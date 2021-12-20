Monday basketball roundup

OF girls

BUNA – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats scooted past the Buna Lady Cougars 51-34 on the road at Cougar Gym Monday.

The Lady Bobcats controlled the game early, zipping out to a 24-12 lead by halftime.

Jolie Ponfick led the Lady Bobcats offensively with 14 points, 3 assists and an offensive rebound. Harleigh Rawls was close behind with 10 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals. Greenlea Oldham had 7 points and 5 total rebounds for the Lady Bobcats.

On Tuesday the Lady Bobcats will host the Lady Pirates of Deweyville at 10 am.

LC-M boys

HOUSTON – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears battled perrenial state power Houston Yates on the road Monday before falling 86-66.

Ben Elliott led the LC-M (11-7, 1-0) offense with 19 points. Alantheon Winn chimed in with 18 points while post Miguel Molina notched a nice double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Bears will host Jasper at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mauriceville Middle School.

OF boys

COLDSPRING – The Orangefield Bobcats snared a nice 73-55 road win over the Coldspring Trojans Monday.

The Bobcats led 30-25 at the half and then pulled away with a 21-11 run in the third quarter.

Pete Ragusa powered the Bobcats (12-6) with 27 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Morgan Sampson collected a nice double-double, scoring 17 points while snagging 11 rebounds.

Koen Maddox had six points and 10 boards. Brayden Parker notched six points, five assists and five rebounds. Zane Wrinkle had six points, five boards and five assists while Diego Reyes notched five points and five rebounds.

WO-S Boys

The Buna Cougars nipped the West Orange-Stark Mustangs 64-63 at Mustang Gym Monday.