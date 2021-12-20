LCE students recognized with Spirit of Christmas Award from CASA

Published 8:45 am Monday, December 20, 2021

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy LC-M CISD

Students in Judy Williams’ 2nd Grade Plus Class at Little Cypress Elementary were presented with a Spirit of Christmas Award by CASA of the Sabine Neches Region today. Instead of exchanging gifts with their friends, Ms. Williams’ students voted to bring gifts for needy children. CASA Program Director Linda Riddick was on hand to receive the gifts for disbursement and to present the award to the class for what she said was “an amazing example of the true meaning of Christmas.”

More News

Governor Abbott Announces Additional $123.3 Million In Education Funding

The holiday season is not so “jolly” for elders living alone; don’t let them fall into depression

State’s largest police union calls out Orange County sheriff for violating constitutional rights of union members

WO-S HS staff elves bring holiday cheer

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar