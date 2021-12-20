LCE students recognized with Spirit of Christmas Award from CASA

Students in Judy Williams’ 2nd Grade Plus Class at Little Cypress Elementary were presented with a Spirit of Christmas Award by CASA of the Sabine Neches Region today. Instead of exchanging gifts with their friends, Ms. Williams’ students voted to bring gifts for needy children. CASA Program Director Linda Riddick was on hand to receive the gifts for disbursement and to present the award to the class for what she said was “an amazing example of the true meaning of Christmas.”