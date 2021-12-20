Lady Bears slow down H-F, 40-30

LITTLE CYPRESS – Getting a nice double-double from freshman standout Keylie Washburn, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears turned back the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns 40-30 at The Grove in non-district action Monday.

Washburn poured in a game-high 18 points and snared a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Lady Bears took a nice 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and extended it to 25-8 by halftime.

The Lady Longhorns tried hard battling back in the second half with full-court pressure that bothered LC-M some as they got to within seven once, but the Lady Bears were able to make key shots down the stretch to ice the game away.

Grace Huckaby had a solid game for LC-M inside as she tallied 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. Trinity West filtered in four points and yanked down seven boards.

The Lady Bears controlled the glass, outrebounding the Lady Longhorns by a 35-21 margin.

Reese Speight led Hamshire-Fannett with nine points while Alivia DeYoung and Kayleigh Ramsey added five points apiece. DeYoung led the Lady Longhorns with seven rebounds.

The Lady Longhorns did force the Lady Bears into 21 turnovers, 15 coming in the second half.

The Laady Longhorns finished with 11 turnovers. The Lady Bears were 3-of-11 from the free-throw line while the Lady Longhorns converted on 12-of-20.

The Lady Bears will be off to next Monday when they head to Winnie to compete in the East Chambers Tournament Dec. 27-29.