Letter of Introduction: Graffagnino seeks Commissioner Pct. 2 seat

I have been a part of this community for the past 25 years. I raised my family here. All three of my daughters are Orangefield graduates and so is my son in law. My wife’s family has deep roots in Orange County. Both her parents graduated from Orangefield. My father-in-law retired from DuPont and my wife’s uncle served as a county commissioner.

My parents both graduated from Bishop Byrne. My dad retired from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and served as President of the Deputies and Corrections officers union. Both families have service on their hearts.

I have several ideas about how we can improve Orange County. First, we must fix our drainage problems. I see these problems as having many sides and no one answer will fix all the problems. There are several issues which means involving several agencies and that means a lot of funds will be required. This leads to my second idea; establishing some sort of “enterprise zone” along Interstate 10 in Orange County. Attracting restaurant franchises and specialty shops will allow Orange County to receive funds from the tens of thousands of people that drive through our county every day, but we have to give them a reason to stop. Tapping into that unused revenue stream could help lessen the tax burden of our neighbors. We also need to attract a hospital in our country. We should also make sure this facility will help take care of the indigent of our county.

To recap drainage, economic development and a hospital are the issues that concern me. Vote for Jude Graffagnino and together we can achieve great things for Orange County.