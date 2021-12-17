Orange Police Beat 12.14.21 -12.16.21
Published 1:23 pm Friday, December 17, 2021
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 14 – December 16, 2021:
Tuesday, Dec. 14
- Warrant on Knotty Pine Lane
- Found property at the 600 block of Lilac Street
- Fraud by wire reported at 3800 block of Meeks Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at the 800 block of Texas Street
- Traffic arrest at the 900 block of Rein Ave
Wednesday, Dec. 15
- Assault at the 100 block of Knox Ave
- Arson at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Trespassing at the 2200 block of Cross Lane
Thursday, Dec. 16
- Assist other agency at the 2700 block of Western
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3600 block of Hemlock
- Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Warrant on Texas Ave
- Criminal trespass at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at the 2900 block of Texas Ave
- Theft at the 2200 block of Sunrise Oaks Drive
- Damaged property on Front Ave
- Criminal trespass at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department