Orange Police Beat 12.14.21 -12.16.21

Published 1:23 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 14 – December 16, 2021:

Tuesday, Dec. 14

  • Warrant on Knotty Pine Lane
  • Found property at the 600 block of Lilac Street
  • Fraud by wire reported at 3800 block of Meeks Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at the 800 block of Texas Street
  • Traffic arrest at the 900 block of Rein Ave

Wednesday, Dec. 15

  • Assault at the 100 block of Knox Ave
  • Arson at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Trespassing at the 2200 block of Cross Lane

Thursday, Dec. 16

  • Assist other agency at the 2700 block of Western
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3600 block of Hemlock
  • Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Warrant on Texas Ave
  • Criminal trespass at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at the 2900 block of Texas Ave
  • Theft at the 2200 block of Sunrise Oaks Drive
  • Damaged property on Front Ave
  • Criminal trespass at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

