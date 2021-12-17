HOOP ROUNDUP: Bears take 22-4A opener; Bobcats fall in Silsbee

LUMBERTON – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears got off to a nice start in District 22-4A play as they went on the road and zapped the Lumberton Raiders 58-42 Friday night.

The Bears (11-6, 1-0) outscored the Raiders (0-1 in district) 36-22 in the second half after leading by just two at the half.

Ben Elliott powered the Bear arsenal with 24 points while Alantheon Winn pumped in 14.

The Bears will venture to Houston Monday to take on Yates in non-district play.

OF boys

SILSBEE – The Orangefield Bobcats fell to the No. 2 state-ranked Silsbee Tigers 101-70 in the District 22-4A opener for both teams at Tiger Gym Friday.

Zane Wrinkle led the Bobcats with 15 points and had three steals.

Koen Maddox notched 14 points and snagged nine rebounds. Cameron Dischler finished with 13 points and grabbed five boards while Pete Ragusa added 10 points.

The Bobcats (11-6, 0-1) will visit Coldspring in non-district play Monday before heading to the Franklin Tournament Dec. 27-29.

Other scores

Nederland boys 57, WO-S 48