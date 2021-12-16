LC-M Journalism Team excels at meet

The LC-M High School UIL Journalism team recently competed in the Cen-Tex Invitational meet, hosted by the Texas Association of Journalism Educators. The team competed against other students across the state of Texas and won a total of six medals and 10 certificates.

The results are as follows:

Editorial Writing:

1st – Gabrielle Moore

2nd – Camille Kelly

3rd – Rayna Christy

5th – Valencia Allen

Copy Editing:

4th – Gabrielle Moore

6th – Rayna Christy

10th – Camille Kelly

Feature Writing:

6th – Camille Kelly

8th – Gabrielle Moore

9th – Rayna Christy

Headline Writing:

2nd – Rayna Christy

8th – Valencia Allen

10th – Abigail Shelly

News Writing:

2nd – Camille Kelly

3rd – Gabrielle Moore

4th – Rayna Christy