LC-M Journalism Team excels at meet
Published 8:59 am Thursday, December 16, 2021
The LC-M High School UIL Journalism team recently competed in the Cen-Tex Invitational meet, hosted by the Texas Association of Journalism Educators. The team competed against other students across the state of Texas and won a total of six medals and 10 certificates.
The results are as follows:
Editorial Writing:
1st – Gabrielle Moore
2nd – Camille Kelly
3rd – Rayna Christy
5th – Valencia Allen
Copy Editing:
4th – Gabrielle Moore
6th – Rayna Christy
10th – Camille Kelly
Feature Writing:
6th – Camille Kelly
8th – Gabrielle Moore
9th – Rayna Christy
Headline Writing:
2nd – Rayna Christy
8th – Valencia Allen
10th – Abigail Shelly
News Writing:
2nd – Camille Kelly
3rd – Gabrielle Moore
4th – Rayna Christy