Former Chief Administrative Officer Pleads Guilty to Theft from the City of Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TX – Anthony Michael Holland, former Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Johnson City, Texas, plead guilty today of theft from the City in the amount of at least $1.175 million. Starting in 2015, Holland frequently stole City funds through automated clearing house and wire transfer transactions, and he used those funds for his own benefit, including the purchase of his residence in San Antonio, TX.

Through a variety of covert endeavors, Holland concealed his fraud by recording transactions as if they were legitimate City expenditures for office supplies and other goods and services. Holland further recorded some transactions as payments to a fictitious company, “AMHS, Inc.”, created a counterfeit invoice from a fictitious paving company and arranged for an individual to speak to the City auditor and pretend to work for the fictitious company, and crafted false and counterfeit email messages from a former City employee.

City Officials and Staff, including the Johnson City Police Department, have worked tirelessly to uncover the egregious thefts committed by Holland against the City and, ultimately, its taxpayers. The City then referred its findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas and FBI for investigation and prosecution.

The City will continue to work with federal law enforcement officials on forfeiture and restitution matters to recover as much taxpayer money as possible. The City thanks all parties that brought forth justice in this matter, and it expresses its deepest gratitude to City residents and local business owners for their patience through this process, as the need for confidentiality over the past year was simultaneously necessary and difficult.

Holland is expected to be sentenced in the next couple months. Please refer questions regarding Holland’s criminal prosecution to the U.S. Attorney’s Office at (512) 916-5858.