Bridge City man cited for littering violation in Jefferson Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Bridge City man on Dec. 11 for alleged littering violations in Jefferson Parish.

Agents cited Otis McKinley, 64, for gross littering after he left a large litter pile off Highway 541.

Agents located a large debris pile that included furniture, fence boards, spa, rugs, and multiple black plastic bags off Highway 541 in Bridge City. Agents located multiple articles of paper, which lead to a victim that paid McKinley for debris removal service.

After further investigation, agents met with and spoke with McKinley who admitted to placing the debris at the location after being paid for debris removal services.

Gross littering brings up to a $900 fine and 16 hours of community service in a litter abatement program.

Agents involved in the case are Senior Agent Salvador Mangano and Sgt. Tim Fox.