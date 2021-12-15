Tuesday basketball roundup

WO-S girls

WEST ORANGE – In a tale of two halves, the Lumberton Lady Raiders were able to hold off the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 51-47 in District 22-4A action at Mustang Gym Tuesday night.

Trailing 25-13 at halftime, the Lady Raiders (1-0) in district, applied full-court pressure on the Lady Mustangs (1-1 in district) in the third quarter to explode on a 18-5 spurt to grab a 31-30 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Lady Raiders led by as much as eight in the final quarter and were able to thwart off a couple late rallies by the Lady Mustangs to hold on to the win.

The Lady Raiders forced WO-S into 34 turnovers on the night, 21 coming in the second half and 12 in the third quarter.

Aniah Henderson had another big outing for the Lady Mustangs as she filtered in a game-high 22 points.

Jordynn Patton had a big night on the boards for the Lady Mustangs as she yanked down 19 rebounds to go along with eight points. Nadia Watson also had eight points and freshman Carlysia Simien had seven points. Watson and Tashianna Williams had four rebounds apiece for the Lady Mustangs, who outrebounded Lumberton 34-26.

After scoring just two points in the first half, Lady Raider standout Ocean Ling exploded in the last 16 minutes as she poured in 18 points in the second half, eight coming in the third period and 10 more in the crucial fourth. She also had five rebounds.

Abby Gasdman had 12 points and four rebounds. Alyssa Herreras chimed in with 10 points and five boards and Karlee Hussey added six points.

The Lady Mustangs were down 7-4 early in the first quarter but tallied the last seven points to go up 11-7 by the end of the period.

Henderson found the hot hand in the second quarter as the Lady Mustangs went on a 14-6 splurge to go up by a dozen by the half. Henderson tallied 10 points in the second quarter.

The Lady Raiders finished with 19 turnovers and struggled from the free-throw line, going just 10-of-25. The Lady Mustangs were just 7-of-14 from the charity stripe.

The Lady Mustangs will visit Jasper in non-district action Friday and will visit Kirbyville on Monday before hosting their Lady Mustang Tournament Dec. 28-30.

OF boys

LIBERTY – The Orangefield Bobcats squeezed out a 50-48 road win over the Liberty Panthers Tuesday night.

Payton Wrinkle had 17 points eight steals and five rebounds for the Bobcats while Pete Ragusa also had 17 points.

Zane Wrinkle added five points while Koen Maddox pulled down 12 rebounds while Morgan Sampson added 10 boards.

The Bobcats will open up District 22-4a play Friday when they visit Silsbee.

BC boys

CLEVELAND – The Bridge City Cardinals dropped a tough 52-45 decision to the Cleveland Indians 52-45 at Indian Gym Tuesday.

Aiden Gutierrez had 14 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Cardinals. Walker Britten contributed 13 points, four rebounds and two assists while Lincoln Breaux had eight points and nine rebounds.

The Cardinals crank up District 22-4A play Friday with the freshman starting at 2 p.m followed by the JV (3:15 p.m.) and the varsity (4:30 p.m.).

Other scores

Nederland boys 49, Vidor 35

WO-S boys 70, Tarkington 68

LC-M girls 48, Bridge City 36