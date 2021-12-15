Babin Votes No on Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) issued the following statement after voting no on S.J. Res. 33, a bill to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion.

“During my six-year tenure in Congress, our national debt has risen by an unacceptable $11 trillion,” said Babin.

“Instead of reining in their reckless spending and taking responsibility for the consequences, Democrats voted to raise the debt ceiling – an action that grants them a blank check to continue wasting tax dollars.

“I came to Congress to help create a safer and more prosperous America for my 17 grandchildren. I refuse to vote for a measure that saddles them and their grandchildren with incomprehensible debt and an increasingly unstable future.”