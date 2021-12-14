Orange Police Beat 12.13.21
Published 9:12 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 13, 2021:
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at the 800 block of Strickland Drive
- Burglary at the 200 block of Decatur Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 200 block of Decatur Ave
- Burglary at the 200 block of Decatur Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10 feeder
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 7500 block of State Hwy 87
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department