Orange Police Beat 12.13.21

Published 9:12 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 13, 2021:

  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at the 800 block of Strickland Drive
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Decatur Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 200 block of Decatur Ave
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Decatur Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10 feeder
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 7500 block of State Hwy 87

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

