One dead, another injured in wreck on FM 105

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market Road 105, approximately one-half mile south of Burnet Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:40 p.m., a 2021 Ford pickup was traveling north, when a 2018 Honda passenger car pulled from a private drive into its path. The pickup struck the passenger car on its left side.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 29-year-old Hoang Xuan Tran of Wilmington, North Carolina was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the passenger car was pronounced deceased on scene by an Orange County Justice of the Peace.

Their identity is not immediately available pending notification of the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, no additional information at this time.