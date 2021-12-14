OFJH hoop teams nab nice wins

Last night, the Orangefield Junior High Fighting Bobcats were at home for two games against the Panthers from Mauriceville. Both teams were coming off of a weekend tournament where the 7th grade took 2nd place and the 8th grade grabbed 4th place.

Coach Morgan’s 7th graders came out sluggish in the first quarter, but quickly found their footing, took command, and never relinquished it. It was a great defensive effort by the whole team, only allowing Mauriceville to score 12 points. Carson Gonzales led the team with a double-double scoring 16 with 11 rebounds. Other Bobcats contributing to the 56-12 victory were Elijah Jones with 16 points and 8 steals, Owen Sims and Rylan Agerton each with 7 points, and Jackson Luker with 5 points. This group has been playing good basketball this year and should look to make a good run through the district.

Next, was Coach Legate’s 8th grade group who worked on attacking the goal and adding pressure to the ball handler. The Bobcats were led by Kyler Green and Carson Worthy, who each had double-doubles on the night. Green scored 11 points with 12 rebounds and Worthy had 10 points with 10 rebounds. Green continues to impress the coaches with his aggressive play style and willingness to finish around the rim. Colton Michael also took charge on the press, scoring 6 points and also contributing several steals and assists. The Cats took the win 39-7.

The Bobcats will get back into action after the Christmas Break, opening up district with West Orange followed by a Nederland tournament.

OFJH Girls

This past weekend, the Orangefield Junior High Lady Bobcats traveled to Little Cypress for a tournament.

The 7th grade A-team kicked things off against Lumberton and snagged their first win 25-9. Madison McCormack was the leading scorer with ten points, and standout defense by Kendall Jones helped make the first win easy. Next, the Cats took on Bridge City, spreading the scoring out amongst six different players. This 31-0 win was definitely a team effort! Saturday started off with a challenging Silsbee team. Paisley Reeves was the leading scorer, while Mikalya Locke made a valiant effort keeping players contained. In the end, the Lady Cats fell short. The last game for the Lady Cats was against Groves, which proved to be a showcase for McCormack. She contributed 21 points to help defeat the Braves 49-3, which secured the Lady Cats’ third-place in the tournament. Madison McCormack then competed against all other schools in the Free Throw competition and finished as the Champion of the event!

The 8th grade A-team played two games Friday, bringing home two wins! The first game in the lineup was Silsbee, who the Lady Cats handled with ease, allowing only two baskets for the Tigers. Brooklyn Wagoner was the leading scorer, and Kendall Sullivan led in rebounds. Next up was their across-the-bayou rival, Bridge City. The Bobcats jumped out to an early lead, leaving no hope for the Cardinals to recover. Aubree Beck smothered the Cards in the front-court, and six of our Bobcats contributed to the score making it a true team effort! Saturday’s play started against Little Cypress. The Lady Cats could never get in a rhythm and fell to the Lady Cubs by two points. Wagoner then competed in a three-point competition, and represented the Bobcats well, beating out every other competitor to bring home the Champion title. The last game of the day was against Groves, and the Cats continued to play excellent team basketball. Sullivan was the leading scorer for this game, and this win secured third place for the Lady Bobcats.