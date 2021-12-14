NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2 pm Tue 12.14.21

Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Areas of fog, dense at times, is expected later tonight across much of our region. Most of it should burn off by 9 am. This scenario is expected to repeat Wednesday night, Thursday night, and Friday night this week.

Be careful when driving in fog. Use low beam headlights. Slow down! Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
Fog may linger in the near shore coastal waters and lakes during the day hours as well. Marine vessels that have visibility restrictions will need to monitor the weather conditions closely.

