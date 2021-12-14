Filed for 2022 Elections

The last day to file for the March Primaries was December 13, 2021 filing closed at 6 p.m. Here are the candidates running on the ballot:

U.S. House Texas District 14

Jeff Antonelli (DEM)

Cyrus Sajna (DEM)

Ruben Landon Dante (REP)

Gina Smith (REP)

Texas Governor

Larry Baggett (DEM)

Inocencio Barrientez (DEM)

Michael Cooper (DEM)

Joy Diaz (DEM)

Beto O’Rourke (DEM)

Delilah Barrios (Green Party)

Greg Abbott (REP)*

Paul Belew (REP)

Daniel Harrison (REP)

Kandy Kaye Horn (REP)

Donald Huffines (REP)

Chad Prather (REP)

Allen B. West (REP)

Lieutenant Governor of Texas

Dan Patrick (REP)*

Michelle Beckley (DEM)

Mike Collier (DEM)

Daniel Miller (REP)

Attorney General of Texas

Ken Paxton (REP)*

Joe Jaworski (DEM)

Lee Merritt (DEM)

George P. Bush (REP)

Eva Guzman (REP)

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

Angel Vega (DEM)

Texas Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller (REP)*

James White (REP)

Texas Land Commissioner

Jinny Suh (DEM)

Jon Spiers (REP)

State Senator

Robert Nichols (REP)*

Steve Russell (DEM)

County Judge

John Gothia (REP)*

Commissioners Precinct 2

Shawn Hare (REP)

Matt Chandler (REP)

Chris Sowell (REP)

Jude Graffagnino (REP)

Robert “Bobby” Lunsford (REP)

Commissioners Precinct 4

Robert Viator (REP)*

District Court Judge of the 260th court

Steve Parkhurst (REP)*

County Court of Law

Judge Mandy White-Rogers (REP)*

County Clerk

Brandy Robertson (REP)*

County Treasurer

Christy Khoury (REP)*

District Court

Anne Gerity Reed (REP)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Hershel Stagner (REP)*

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Chad Jenkins (REP)*

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Joy Dubose Simonton (REP)*

Candice Conroy Steele (REP)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Rodney Price (REP)*

Orange County Republican Party Chair

Leo LaBauve III (REP)

* Incumbent