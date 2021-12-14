Filed for 2022 Elections
Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021
The last day to file for the March Primaries was December 13, 2021 filing closed at 6 p.m. Here are the candidates running on the ballot:
U.S. House Texas District 14
Jeff Antonelli (DEM)
Cyrus Sajna (DEM)
Ruben Landon Dante (REP)
Gina Smith (REP)
Texas Governor
Larry Baggett (DEM)
Inocencio Barrientez (DEM)
Michael Cooper (DEM)
Joy Diaz (DEM)
Beto O’Rourke (DEM)
Delilah Barrios (Green Party)
Greg Abbott (REP)*
Paul Belew (REP)
Daniel Harrison (REP)
Kandy Kaye Horn (REP)
Donald Huffines (REP)
Chad Prather (REP)
Allen B. West (REP)
Lieutenant Governor of Texas
Dan Patrick (REP)*
Michelle Beckley (DEM)
Mike Collier (DEM)
Daniel Miller (REP)
Attorney General of Texas
Ken Paxton (REP)*
Joe Jaworski (DEM)
Lee Merritt (DEM)
George P. Bush (REP)
Eva Guzman (REP)
Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
Angel Vega (DEM)
Texas Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller (REP)*
James White (REP)
Texas Land Commissioner
Jinny Suh (DEM)
Jon Spiers (REP)
State Senator
Robert Nichols (REP)*
Steve Russell (DEM)
County Judge
John Gothia (REP)*
Commissioners Precinct 2
Shawn Hare (REP)
Matt Chandler (REP)
Chris Sowell (REP)
Jude Graffagnino (REP)
Robert “Bobby” Lunsford (REP)
Commissioners Precinct 4
Robert Viator (REP)*
District Court Judge of the 260th court
Steve Parkhurst (REP)*
County Court of Law
Judge Mandy White-Rogers (REP)*
County Clerk
Brandy Robertson (REP)*
County Treasurer
Christy Khoury (REP)*
District Court
Anne Gerity Reed (REP)
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Hershel Stagner (REP)*
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Chad Jenkins (REP)*
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Joy Dubose Simonton (REP)*
Candice Conroy Steele (REP)
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Rodney Price (REP)*
Orange County Republican Party Chair
Leo LaBauve III (REP)
* Incumbent