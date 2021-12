UIL State Football Championships schedule

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2021 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – May (14-0) vs. Westbrook (10-4) – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Strawn (14-0) vs. Matador Motley County (14-0) – 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division I – Shiner (15-0) vs. Hawley (15-0) – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 16, 2021

Conference 2A Division II – Falls City (14-1) vs. Stratford (14-1) – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 3A Division I – Lorena (13-2) vs. Brock (15-0) – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division II – Franklin (15-0) vs. Gunter (15-0) – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 17, 2021

Conference 4A Division I – Austin Johnson (15-0) vs. Stephenville (15-0) – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 4A Division II – China Spring (15-0) vs. Gilmer (14-1) – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 5A Division I – Katy Paetow (14-1) vs. College Station (15-0) – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Conference 5A Division II – Liberty Hill (13-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (14-1) – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 6A Division I – Galena Park North Shore (14-1) vs. Duncanville (13-1) – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 6A Division II – Austin Westlake (15-0) vs. Denton Guyer (14-1) – 7:00 p.m.