Orange Police Beat 12.10-12.12.21
Published 10:18 am Monday, December 13, 2021
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 10 – December 12, 2021:
Friday, Dec. 10
- Burglary at the 600 block of Burton
- Warrant at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Abandon vehicle on Bruce Lane
- Fraud at the 5400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and north service road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at north service road and Bob Hall
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Edgar Brown Drive and Strickland
- Stolen vehicle at the 1300 block of Park
- Damaged property on Cove Drive
- Warrant at the 100 block of Green Ave
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 100 block of Green Ave
- Criminal trespass at the 1500 block of 16th Street
Saturday, Dec. 11
- Assist other agency at agency at the 4500 block of Randall
- Assault at North Farragut and Simmons
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and 16th Street overpass
- Criminal traffic violation at the 600 block of Burton Ave
Sunday, Dec. 12
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 3700 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department