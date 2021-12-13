Orange Police Beat 12.10-12.12.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 10 – December 12, 2021:

Friday, Dec. 10

Burglary at the 600 block of Burton

Warrant at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Abandon vehicle on Bruce Lane

Fraud at the 5400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and north service road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Edgar Brown Drive and Strickland

Stolen vehicle at the 1300 block of Park

Damaged property on Cove Drive

Warrant at the 100 block of Green Ave

Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 100 block of Green Ave

Criminal trespass at the 1500 block of 16th Street

Saturday, Dec. 11

Assist other agency at agency at the 4500 block of Randall

Assault at North Farragut and Simmons

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and 16 th Street overpass

Street overpass Criminal traffic violation at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Sunday, Dec. 12

Driving under the influence of alcohol at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10

Burglary at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Miscellaneous incidents at the 3700 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department