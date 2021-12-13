Orange Police Beat 12.10-12.12.21

Published 10:18 am Monday, December 13, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 10 – December 12, 2021:

Friday, Dec. 10

  • Burglary at the 600 block of Burton
  • Warrant at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Abandon vehicle on Bruce Lane
  • Fraud at the 5400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and north service road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at north service road and Bob Hall
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Edgar Brown Drive and Strickland
  • Stolen vehicle at the 1300 block of Park
  • Damaged property on Cove Drive
  • Warrant at the 100 block of Green Ave
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 100 block of Green Ave
  • Criminal trespass at the 1500 block of 16th Street

Saturday, Dec. 11

  • Assist other agency at agency at the 4500 block of Randall
  • Assault at North Farragut and Simmons
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and 16th Street overpass
  • Criminal traffic violation at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Sunday, Dec. 12

  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 3700 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

