Newton County Sheriff’s report 12.13.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 71 calls to service last week from December 6th to December 12th 2021. We currently have 20 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, and 11 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 2 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:

Graham, James Ronnie Jr. 12/03/2021 F3 Poss. of C/S PG1/1 – B>=1G<4G

Probation Violation (Harris County)

Cummings, Jason Mitchel 12/11/2021 F3 Poss. CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MA Poss. Del Drug Paraphernalia

The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO :

Deweyville : Noise/Loud Music, Mental Health, Follow-up/Case Inquiry, Disturbance, Domestic Incident, Extra Patrol, Assault Family Violence, Trespassing, Alarm, Suspicious Activity, Extra Patrol, Trespassing (CR 4213), Animal Nuisance, Verbal Disturbance, Reckless Driving, Animal Bite, Suspicious Activity, Trespassing, Noise/Loud Music

Wiergate : Disturbance

Pine Grove : Noise/Loud Music, Animal Nuisance

Burkeville : Extra Patrol, Suspicious Activity, Property/Wallet

Kirbyville : Noise /Loud Music, Animal Bite, Civil Matter

Bon Wier : Welfare Concern, Disturbance, 911 Hang Up,

Toledo Bend : False Alarm,

Bleakwood : Reckless Driving

Sandjack : Verbal Disturbance,

Call : Trespassing, Suspicious Activity

Trout Creek : Suspicious Activity (Unwanted Person), Property Damage, Welfare Concern, Reckless Driving

Farrsville : Welfare Concern

Devil’s Pocket : Property Damage,

Fawil : Theft

Newton : Civil Matter, 911 transfer from Beauregard Parrish, Civil Matter, Miscellaneous Officer Assist, Animal Nuisance, Theft, Alarm/Extra Patrol, Drug Possession (Meth),

Buna : Disturbance, Suspicious Activity, Welfare Concern