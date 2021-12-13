Former postal employee pleads guilty to theft of public money

HOUSTON – A 35-year-old Houston resident has admitted to four counts of theft of public money, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Tranese Nicole Mitchel was formerly employed as a lead sales and service clerk with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in Houston. Today, she admitted she issued fraudulent refunds by creating no-fee postal money orders She then cashed against her drawer at the post office where she worked.

Mitchell fraudulently issued and cashed a total of $29,947.30. She admitted using the money for her own benefit.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen accepted the plea and set sentencing for April 11. At that time, Mitchell faces up to 10 years imprisonment and a maximum $250,000 fine.

She was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

The U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Braddock is prosecuting the case.