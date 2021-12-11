PHOTO GALLERY: Delta Downs launches Sports Betting

By Dawn Burleigh

Randy White, The Manster, placed the first ceremonial bet at the new FanDuel Sportsbook at Delta Downs. White is an NFL Hall of Famer with multiple awards and honors including recently being named NFL 100 All Time Team.

Boyd Gaming property in Vinton, Delta Downs, launched the legal sport betting on Thursday with a ribbon cutting.

The FanDuel Sportsbook will be open from 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. as sports fans from Louisiana and neighboring states will be able to place bets at the newly designed 2,000 square foot retail location featuring three live betting windows.

“It is that easy,” White said after placing the first bet. “It’s not hard.”

The area also includes 30 self-service betting terminals and 22 video displays while offering seating for more than 40 customers.

Delta Downs Vice President and General Manager Steve Kuypers said the facility was the last in the market to open.

“We wanted to train our members and be able to start without a hitch,” Kuypers said. “It was more important to us to do it right.”

Delta Downs is the first Boyd Gaming Property in Louisiana with the capability of sports betting.

“In March, we anticipate opening the Tin Lizard,” Kuypers said. “It is a Bar and Grill which will also have televisions where people can watch sporting events.”

FanDuel is a daily fantasy sports company, offering a multitude of one-day game options for NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL.