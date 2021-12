SOUR LAKE – The LC-M Bears wrapped up the Hardin-Jefferson Tournament with a tight 54-52 victory over the Port Neches-Groves Indians to wrap up fifth-place in the tourney. Ben Elliott led the Bears with 23 points while Alantheon Winn contributed 14.

The Bears (10-6) will crank up District 22-4A play next Friday when they visit Lumberton.