Orange Police Beat 12.3-12.9.21
Published 4:18 pm Friday, December 10, 2021
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 3 – December 9, 2021:
Friday, Dec. 3
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Theft at the 300 block of Park Ave
- Controlled substance at 10th and Green
- Stolen vehicle at the 6400 block of Armitage
- Warrant at the 9500 block of Longleaf
Saturday, Dec. 4
- Warrant at the 2300 block of Maxwell Circle
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3500 block of Bob Hall Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10
- Warrant at the 2400 block of Texas Ave
Sunday, Dec. 5
- Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Family disturbance on Circle E
- Controlled substance at the 1500 block of 37th
- Warrant at Bear Path and Farm to Market Road 1130
Monday, Dec. 6
- Assault at the 200 block of Dewey Ave
- Controlled substance at Sunset and 20th
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 10th and Park
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at Richard and Dempsey
Tuesday, Dec. 7
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Fraud at the 400 block of North Street
- Assault at the 4300 block of Highland Ave
- Failure to register as sex offender at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
Wednesday, Dec. 8
- Warrant at the West Orange High School
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Strickland Drive
- Assault at the 5400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Robbery at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 100 block of College Street
Thursday, Dec. 9
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on MacArthur Drive
- Obstructing police at 4th and John
- Shoplifting at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department