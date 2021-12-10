Orange Police Beat 12.3-12.9.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 3 – December 9, 2021:

Friday, Dec. 3

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Theft at the 300 block of Park Ave

Controlled substance at 10 th and Green

and Green Stolen vehicle at the 6400 block of Armitage

Warrant at the 9500 block of Longleaf

Saturday, Dec. 4

Warrant at the 2300 block of Maxwell Circle

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3500 block of Bob Hall Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10

Warrant at the 2400 block of Texas Ave

Sunday, Dec. 5

Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Family disturbance on Circle E

Controlled substance at the 1500 block of 37 th

Warrant at Bear Path and Farm to Market Road 1130

Monday, Dec. 6

Assault at the 200 block of Dewey Ave

Controlled substance at Sunset and 20 th

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 10 th and Park

and Park Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Warrant at Richard and Dempsey

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Fraud at the 400 block of North Street

Assault at the 4300 block of Highland Ave

Failure to register as sex offender at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street

Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Warrant at the West Orange High School

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Strickland Drive

Assault at the 5400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Robbery at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 100 block of College Street

Thursday, Dec. 9

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on MacArthur Drive

Obstructing police at 4 th and John

and John Shoplifting at the 1300 block of 16 th Street

Street Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department