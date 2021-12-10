Orange Police Beat 12.3-12.9.21

Published 4:18 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 3 – December 9, 2021:

Friday, Dec. 3

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Theft at the 300 block of Park Ave
  • Controlled substance at 10th and Green
  • Stolen vehicle at the 6400 block of Armitage
  • Warrant at the 9500 block of Longleaf

Saturday, Dec. 4

  • Warrant at the 2300 block of Maxwell Circle
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3500 block of Bob Hall Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10
  • Warrant at the 2400 block of Texas Ave

Sunday, Dec. 5

  • Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Family disturbance on Circle E
  • Controlled substance at the 1500 block of 37th
  • Warrant at Bear Path and Farm to Market Road 1130

Monday, Dec. 6

  • Assault at the 200 block of Dewey Ave
  • Controlled substance at Sunset and 20th
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 10th and Park
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at Richard and Dempsey

Tuesday, Dec. 7

  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Fraud at the 400 block of North Street
  • Assault at the 4300 block of Highland Ave
  • Failure to register as sex offender at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street

Wednesday, Dec. 8

  • Warrant at the West Orange High School
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Strickland Drive
  • Assault at the 5400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Robbery at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 100 block of College Street

Thursday, Dec. 9

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on MacArthur Drive
  • Obstructing police at 4th and John
  • Shoplifting at the 1300 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

