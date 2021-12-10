NWS Lake Charles weather update: 11:30 am Fri 12.10.21

Hazardous Weather Message

…COLD FRONT TO BRING STORMS LATE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING, SOME STRONG TO SEVERE POSSIBLE…

IMPACTS:

– A Marginal to Slight Risk for strong to severe storms late Friday night into Saturday morning.

– An isolated storm or two ahead of the cold front will be capable of all hazards (wind/hail/tornado).

– A line of storms is expected along the cold front. These will primarily carry a threat of damaging wind gusts and isolated spin-up tornadoes.

– Some pockets of locally heavy rainfall are possible.

WHERE/WHEN: