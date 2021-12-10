NWS Lake Charles weather update: 11:30 am Fri 12.10.21
Published 11:52 am Friday, December 10, 2021
Hazardous Weather Message
…COLD FRONT TO BRING STORMS LATE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING, SOME STRONG TO SEVERE POSSIBLE…
IMPACTS:
– A Marginal to Slight Risk for strong to severe storms late Friday night into Saturday morning.
– An isolated storm or two ahead of the cold front will be capable of all hazards (wind/hail/tornado).
– A line of storms is expected along the cold front. These will primarily carry a threat of damaging wind gusts and isolated spin-up tornadoes.
– Some pockets of locally heavy rainfall are possible.
WHERE/WHEN:
– East Central Texas – 1 AM to 6 AM
– Southeast Texas – 3 AM to 8 AM
– Central Louisiana – 3 AM to 9 AM
– Southwest Louisiana – 4 AM to 10 AM
– South Central Louisiana – 8 AM to noon