Lady Mustangs cruise past Lady Cardinals in 22-4A opener

BRIDGE CITY – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs got off to a great start to the District 22-4A season by going on the road and running past the Bridge City Lady Cardinals 52-31 Friday night.

Aniah Henderson had a huge outing for the Lady Mustangs, pouring in a game-high 29 points.

Lady Mustang sophomore Jordynn Patton notched her fourth double-double of the season by scoring 12 points and yanking down 11 rebounds. Carlysia Simien scored seven points and forced eight turnovers with excellent defense.

The Lady Mustangs return home Tuesday to host the Lumberton Lady Raiders in 22-4A play.