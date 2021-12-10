Lady Bobcats zap Vidor in 22-4A opener

Published 9:17 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Van Wade

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats kicked off their District 22-4A campaign with a decisive 46-13 victory over the Vidor Lady Pirates at Bobcat Gym Friday night.

Greenlea Oldham had 11 points, six rebounds two blocked and two steals.

Jaclyn Newman notched 10 points and four steals. Harleigh Rawls notched eight points while Kenadie DuBois had seven points and three steals.

The Lady Bobcats will welcome in the Silsbee Lady Tigers next Friday.

 

 

