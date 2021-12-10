CPSO looking for missing Sulphur man

Published 2:23 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Lake Charles – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 38 year old Sulphur man that was reported missing on Monday, December 6.

The family advised detectives the last time they spoke with Ronald W. Richard, Jr., was on December 2.  He was last seen on foot on Woods Loop in Vinton.  Detectives have followed up on several leads and tips, but have been unable to locate Richard.  He suffers from medical issues which require daily medication.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics assistance in locating Richard.  If anyone sees him or knows of his whereabouts, please contact CPSO at 491-3605.

