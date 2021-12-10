Boys Basketball tourney results from Friday

LC-M boys

SOUR LAKE – The LC-M Bears split a pair of games at the Hardin-Jefferson Tournament Friday.

The Bears (9-6) dropped a 78-64 decision to La Porte in their first game and came back later to defeat Vidor 46-42.

Against H-J, Alantheon Winn led the Bears with 23 points. Ben Elliott tallied 21 points and Da’Marion Morris had 11. Corey Ruben scored 33 for La Porte.

Against Vidor, Elliott led the way with 14 points while Winn had 12 and Miguel Molina 10.

The Bears will face PN-G in the fifth-place game Saturday at 11 a.m.

BC boys

The Bridge City Cardinals dropped a tight 52-48 decision to Jasper at the Orangefield Tournament Friday.

Walker Britten and Ethan Oceguera scored 12 points apiece for the Cardinals while Aiden Gutierrez had 10 and Lincoln Breaux six.