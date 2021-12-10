Bobcats nab two blowouts, advance to title game Saturday

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats had no problem bolting to the Championship Game of their own Bobcat Tournament Saturday as they outscored two opponents by a combined 139-33 Friday to improve to 4-0 in the tournament.

The Bobcats (11-4) hammered out a 74-17 victory over Hull-Daisetta in their morning tilt Friday and then shredded Liberty 65-16 later in the afternoon.

The Bobcats will now face Ponder in the Championship Game at 2:20 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Gym.

Against Hull-Daisetta, the Bobcats bolted out to a 28-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Koen Maddox paced the balanced Bobcats with 16 points. Diego Reyes notched 11 points and Zane Wrinkle had 10.

Morgan Sampson contributed eight points and five rebounds. Koltin Marshall and Bryer Gray each had seven points and three steals apiece while Payton Wrinkle added seven points.

The Bobcats jumped out on Liberty 35-5 by halftime in their second game.

The Bobcats limited the Panthers to just five field goals and the Panthers were a woeful 6-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Eleven Bobcats reached the scoring column as they were very balanced again and everyone got plenty of playing time.

Maddox led the way with 11 points. Payton Wrinkle had 10 points and five rebounds. Pete Ragusa tossed in nine points while Marshall, Sampson, Reyes and Cameron Dischler each had six points. Sampson and Zane Wrinkle added five rebounds apiece.

Caleb Ingram and Tony Denmon led Liberty with four points apiece.

The Bobcats finished with a 37-23 rebounding edge. Liberty had 19 turnovers while the Bobcats had 11. Orangefield was 7-of-13 from the free-throw line.