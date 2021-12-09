Orangefield rattles Onalaska in Bobcat Tournament opener

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats motored past Onalaska 69-45 in their first game at their own Bobcat Tournament Thursday.

The Bobcats went on a 17-0 run to break a 23-23 tie and went on a 35-17 spurt in the second and third quarters to pull away.

Pete Ragusa led the Bobcats with 20 points and sank six three-point bombs.

Koen Maddox worked inside for 12 points and seven rebounds. Cameron Dischler contributed nine points and six boards. Morgan Sampson had nine points while Zane Wrinkle added six points and five rebounds.

Kevin Redden led Onalaska with 12 points while Bryan Wyatt had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bobcats finished with a 32-22 rebounding edge. Onalaska had 23 turnovers while the Bobcats had 19.

Orangefield was a solid 13-of-16 from the free-throw line while Onalaska was 8-of-14.