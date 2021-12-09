NWS Lake Charles Weather Update 12.9.21

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible today and tomorrow. A cold front will be making its way through the area Friday evening into Saturday with scattered to numerous thunderstorms expected and a Slight Risk of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and lightning will be the primary threats Friday evening into Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be well above average for the period with a brief cool down post frontal. Clearer skies will be expected next week with the potential for overnight/morning fog.