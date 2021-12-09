Bears split games at H-J Tournament Thursday

SOUR LAKE – The LC-M Bears split a pair of games at the Hardin-Jefferson Tournament Thursday, nabbing a 64-54 win over Aransas Pass and falling to the Nederland Bulldogs 64-51.

Against Aransas Pass, Ben Elliott led the Bears (8-5) with 20 points while Noah Fuller had 14 and Alantheon Winn added 13.

Against Nederland, Elliott scored 11 points and Winn contributed 10.

Ethan Borel led Nederland with 15 points while C.J. Guidry had 11 and Charles Olsen 10.