Here is the All-District 10-4A Division I Football Team as selected by the 10-4A coaches:

CO-DISTRICT MVPS: Da’Marion Morris, LC-M; Luke Thomas Huffman

OFFENSIVE MVP: Ashton Landry, LC-M

DEFENSIVE MVP: Jordan Smith, Vidor

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Lucas Powell, Lumberton

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Dwight Davis, LC-M

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eric Vasquez, Livingston

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Mathews, Vidor

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Eli Simmons, Vidor

Running backs: Jaddon Ward, Lumberton; Zane Obregon. Splendora; Weston Sepulvado, Vidor

Fullback: Lane Wilhelm, Vidor

Wide receivers: Brady Fuselier, Lumberton; Trey Kersh Lumberton; Gunnar Gates, Huffman; Tyler Wilkins, Huffman; Carson Peet, LC-M

Tight ends: Dean Reynolds, LC-M; Brayden Root, Vidor; Willy Fagan, Livingston

Offensive line: Gabe Henandez, Lumberton; Gunner Johnson, LC-M; Aaron Aery, Vidor; Brecutt Long, Livingston; Isaac Perez, Huffman; Khaleen Johnson, LC-M

Kicker: Johnathan Kleptko, Huffman

DEFENSE

Defensive tackles: Grayden Spencer, Lumberton; Cayden Miller, Huffman; Zaylon Bogany, Livingston

Defensive ends: Jason Watson, Vidor; Amir Washington, LC-M; Brock Jackson, Lumberton; Holden Rhodes, Lumberton

Inside linebackers: Jarrett Odom, Vidor; Connor Starr, Livingston; Andy McDow, LC-M

Outside linebackers: Keith Olexa, Lumberton; Connor McKay, Vidor; Noah Hargraves, Livingston; Michael Pate, Huffman

Defensive backs: Carson Rea, Lumberton; Julian Gardner, Livingston; Tyler Wilkins, Huffman; Noah Dominque, Lumberton; Dane Villadsen, Vidor

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Harrison Facuno, Splendora

Running backs: Dylan McMullen, Huffman; Ricky Gall, Vidor

Wide receivers: Colby Frasier, Splendora; Weston Price, Splendora; Keaton Rives, LC-M; Peanut Harrison, Huffman; Kaleb Koch, Lumberton; Cade Harmon, Lumberton

Tight end: Kaden Grahlfs, Splendora

Offensive line: Noah Silman, Huffman; Cade McKinstry, Lumberton; John Lamberth, Lumberton; Brandon Young, Splendora; Logan Alpha, Splendora; Eduardo Mares, LC-M

Kicker: Justin Rainey, LC-M

DEFENSE

Defensive tackles: Cameron Judge, LC-M; Harrison Dupnick, Huffman

Defensive ends: Will Swartz, Huffman; Hunter Duncan, Splendora; Jarvis Riley, LC-M

Inside linebackers: Colton Orr, Lumberton; Jared Morgan, Lumberton; Cade Hamilton, LC-M; Caleb Shannon, Huffman

Outside linebackers: Nicholas Granger, LC-M; Kendrick Williams, Livingston; Blake Scarborough, Huffman

Defensive backs: Carson Peet, LC-M; Willie Fagan, Livingston; Peanut Harrison, Huffman; Sean Carlten, Splendora; Seth Nunez, Vidor