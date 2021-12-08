UIL releases conference cutoff numbers; Orangefield heading back to Class 3A

AUSTIN, Texas — The Orangefield Bobcats will get to drop down and test the Class 3A waters again after The University Interscholastic League released the conference cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2022-2024 reclassification and realignment today.

Class 4A numbers across the state or 545-1,299. 4A football Division I numbers are 880-1,299 and 4A Division II numbers are 545-879.

Class 3A numbers across the state are 250-544. 3A Division I football numbers are 360-544 and 3A Division II football numbers are 250-359.

Orangefield High School turned in 529 students.

That means all of the Bobcat athletic programs will compete in Class 3A and the football team will participate in 3A Division I.

All of the other Orange County schools will remain in the same classification as well as the same football divisions.

The conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.

Conference Cutoffs

6A 2225 and above 249 schools: 249 (Basketball), 249 (Football), 247 (Volleyball)

5A 1300 – 2224 253 schools: 252 (Basketball), 251 (Football), 253 (Volleyball)

4A 545 – 1299 214 schools: 213 (Basketball), 193 (Football), 209 (Volleyball)

3A 250 – 544 233 schools: 230 (Basketball), 204 (Football), 220 (Volleyball)

2A 105 – 249 219 schools: 217 (Basketball), 208 (Football), 157 (Volleyball)

1A 104.9 and below 220 schools: 218 (Basketball), 148 (Football), 121 (Volleyball)

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

5A Division I 1925 – 2224 (132 schools)

5A Division II 1300 – 1924 (119 schools)

4A Division I 880 – 1299 (99 schools)

4A Division II 545 – 879 (94 schools)

3A Division I 360 – 544 (102 schools)

3A Division II 250 – 359 (102 schools)

2A Division I 164.5 – 249 (106 schools)

2A Division II 105 – 164.4 (102 schools)

1A Division I 59.5 – 104.9 (75 schools)

1A Division II 59.4 and below (73 schools)

Preliminary enrollments have also been released to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures. These figures were submitted by school districts based on enrollment on October 29th.

The 2022-24 alignments will be released Feb. 3rd at 9 a.m. CST for football, basketball, and volleyball. District alignments for other activities will be released by the middle of March, 2022. More information about UIL alignments can be found at http://www.uiltexas.org/alignments.