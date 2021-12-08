Thursday is Toilet Paper Tea

By Dawn Burleigh

Southeast Texas Hospice Toilet Paper Tea will be held Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 912 W. Cherry Ave. in Orange.

The event helps bring awareness to the organization as well as assisting with helping assist a group, which has helped so many families in Orange County.

Southeast Texas Hospice care provider provides hospice care, an infusion of home care and facility care provided to benefit terminally ill patients and support their families through their tough times.

In 1976, four dedicated founding members set to work to make the dream of providing service to the dying in southeast Texas a reality. And by 1979, sixteen patients had been served. Since its humble beginnings, the Southeast Texas Hospice has grown to include a governing board of 12 area civic leaders, 16 staff, and over 65 volunteers who serve over approximately 150 patient families per year.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to assist the organization through the donation of supplies and goods, so it can better serve its clients by utilizing more of the hospice budget to provide more care for terminally ill patients and their families.

Donations such as Dominion Forms gift cards, large plastic garbage bags, paper towels, Ziploc bags, toilet paper, Orange Stationer gift cards, Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, light bulbs, dishwasher soap, cleaning supplies, and monetary donation.

Refreshments will be served during the event as guests bring donations and socialize with one another. The hospice memorial Dove of Peace tree will be on display as well. Each Dove placed upon the tree carries the name of a loved one and can be placed on the tree for a donation of $10 or more. Funds from the Doves are used for the Adopt-A-Family Program to help a needy terminally ill family.

Call the Southeast Texas Hospice office at 409-886-0622 for more information.