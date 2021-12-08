OPINION: Positive Highlights: Getting away for the holidays

The AMAZING ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. of the Orange Alumnae Chapter is doing a great raffle to raise money for our Scholarship Fund for our students!!! We take the education and care of our students very seriously.

This is a great way to pour into our community by giving back. The ladies of this great Sorority are holding a raffle where a couple or individual can win a one night stay and dinner at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, LA. An incredible value of $350 and a great getaway for the holidays.

We will be announcing the winner January 13, 2022. This is such a great way to treat yourself or others by being a part of the raffle and supporting a great cause.

If you have any questions about purchasing tickets you may ask any member of the Orange Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Someone will be more than glad to sell you a ticket.

We look forward to everyone’s love and support. Thank you, City of Orange and again HAPPY HOLIDAYS, and STAY POSITIVE.

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority , Inc./ Executive Member of Orange NAACP/ Activist & Author of Bring Positivity Back/ Founder & CEO of Livol LLC