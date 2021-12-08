Local brewery donates to help food bank help fight hunger

Beaumont, Texas – In Southeast Texas, 1 in 5 people face hunger. The Southeast Texas Food Bank will encourage generosity by challenging their community to raise $15,000 to match a $50,000 grant donated by Del Papa Distributing Company.

The Food Bank distributes to approximately 130 nonprofit agencies within the eight counties served. Their partner agencies prepare meals and provide approximately 90,000 meals to people in need each month. “With the disruptive supply chain issues effecting organizations worldwide, we’re anticipating greater and slightly different needs this holiday season.”

Del Papa Distributing has developed a diverse list of community partnerships that has grown to include local Universities and Colleges, Health Care institutions, Social Service agencies and local civic and economic development organizations.

“These matching funds represent Del Papa Distributing’s strong commitment in support of the Southeast Texas Food Bank’s efforts to provide easy access to nutritional food to the thousands of residents facing food insecurity in this region. At a time when demand created by the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stretch the organization’s resources it’s important to support a group that gives back to our community in such an impactful and important way.” – Peter Williamson, VP Corporate Relations & Communication, Del Papa.

The Southeast Texas Food Bank is grateful for companies like Del Papa Distributing who give back to their communities. To learn more about The Southeast Texas Food Bank, visit www.setxfoodbank.org/donate.