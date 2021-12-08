Houston man pleads guilty to heroin conspiracy

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Patrick Dade, 27, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced on December 2, 2021 by United States Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon after previously pleading guilty to violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.

Specifically, Dade previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846. According to court documents, Dade conspired to distribute over 100 grams of heroin, and was arrested in Kenner, Louisiana on May 6, 2019 in possession of over 600 grams of heroin.

n total, Judge Lemmon sentenced Dade to 120 months of imprisonment, followed by 8 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans praised the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Kenner Police Department in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan L. Shih is in charge of the prosecution.