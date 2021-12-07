Tuesday hoop scores

HUFFMAN – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears dropped a tight 63-59 decision to the Huffman Falcons Tuesday night at Falcon Gym.

Alantheon Winn led the Bears (7-4) with 23 points while Ben Elliott tallied 16.

Soileau led Huffman with 22 points while Luke Thomas added 16.

The Falcons got a lot of points at the free-throw line as they had 27 attempts while the Bears had just five.

The Bears will participate in the Hardin-Jefferson Hoops Marathon Thursday through Saturday.

OF boys

WINNIE – The Orangefield Bobcats fell to the East Chambers Bucs 52-39 Tuesday night on the road.

Payton Wrinkle led the Bobcats (7-4) with 14 points. Morgan Sampson had 13 points and six rebounds while Pete Ragusa added five points and six boards.

Orangefield will host its own Bobcat Tournament this Thursday through Saturday.

PAM boys 72, WO-S 60

LC-M girls 58, Hull-Daisetta 43