Slidell Man Cited For Commercial Fishing Violations In Plaquemines Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Slidell man for alleged commercial fishing violations on Dec. 5 in Plaquemines Parish.

Agents cited Michael Daigle Jr., 34, for taking commercial fish without a commercial license, vessel license and gear license.

Agents were on patrol in Baptiste Collette Bayou near Venice when they made contact with Daigle Jr. on a commercial shrimp vessel. Agents found that Daigle did not purchase any commercial licenses for the 2021 fishing year.

Daigle Jr. was in possession of 1,339 pounds of shrimp. The shrimp were seized and sold to the highest bidder.

Taking commercial fish without a commercial license, commercial gear license, and commercial vessel license carries a penalty up to $500 and 90 days in jail for each offense.

The case will be forwarded to District Attorney Charles Ballay for prosecution.

Agents participating in the case are Lt. Adam Young and Senior Agent Austin Landry.